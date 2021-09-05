CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Harbaugh: ‘We’re not gonna fall in love’ with first game performance

By Anthony Broome
Maize n Brew
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Wolverines took care of their business on Saturday afternoon in a 47-14 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos. It was about as good a start as they could hope for as they continue to work to put 2020 behind them. Michigan had contributions from all phases of the...

2020 record: 2-4 Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh. Michigan defeated in-state foe Western Michigan handedly in the opening week, downing the Broncos 47-14 behind a staggering 335 rushing yards. Unfortunately, former All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and captain senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell suffered a season-ending knee injury. Bell pounced for a 76-yard touchdown on his lone reception of the game and impressed with a 31-yard punt return, so his athleticism will be mightily missed. Head coach Jim Harbaugh stated in late July that Michigan aims to take down its rivals and the Wolverines will “do it or die trying.” It may be a bold statement, but Harbaugh and Michigan want to emerge back into the conversation among contenders in the Big Ten East Division. Junior quarterback Cade McNamara went an impressive 9-for-11 through the air against Western Michigan, connecting on a pair of touchdowns and 136 yards. The Wolverines’ defense forced several quarterback hurries and allowed over 300 yards of offense against Western Michigan.

