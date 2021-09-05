Sienna Ricca of Party with Plants: “Don’t wait until you feel like you’re 100% ready, because you never will be”
Don’t wait until you feel like you’re 100% ready, because you never will be. A friend once told me you can have all the training in the world, but that will never compare to someone who has a deep passion for the art of food and cooking. Those will be the best meals you will eat. So don’t wait until you think you have enough training or experience, just start and you will learn so much so quickly along the way. You will never know everything.thriveglobal.com
