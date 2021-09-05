Sienna Ricca of Party with Plants: “Don’t wait until you feel like you’re 100% ready, because you never will be”

Mornings can be difficult for many of us. Almost no one wakes up feeling in their best shape at first. Once we hear the sound of our dreaded alarm it means we’re officially back on the clock. Whether we have a workday ahead or even plans to stay at home, it can feel like a trying effort to kick ourselves into gear and embrace the day to come. Exhaustion and stress may feel like they are carried into tomorrow, but we don’t have to allow that to be the case. It can seem improbable that another morning will mean anything important, but it does.