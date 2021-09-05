Oved Valadez of INDUSTRY: “Focus on the journey which is survival”

Never-ending creativity: People don’t always associate creativity with being successful in business, but there are so many ways to be creative even in the most mundane of situations! Each and every day, I am engaged in regular creative thinking exercises — I am tweaking and improving upon my creative process so that each client interaction is even more memorable than the last. Whether that’s in how I propose new ideas, deliver presentations, design promotional material, and pull together what would seem like a basic event — I never stop looking for ways to be creative. Our world is ever-changing and it’s important that we’re ready to tackle new challenges as they arise and creative and innovative ways that address the uniqueness of each respective client.