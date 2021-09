To the Class of 2025, welcome. We’re so glad you could make it. I’m sure it has been a long and tumultuous journey, but you’re here now. Congratulations. To my beloved Class of 2024, we have a lot to be proud of. We made it through some of the most formative years of our lives during completely unprecedented times. And although we are far from returning back to normal, this year has some semblance of what life was like before the pandemic. In-person classes are resuming, varsity and club sports are returning, campus organizations and groups are starting back up — Tufts is starting to look like a college again.