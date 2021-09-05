CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Bears blast Falcons 3-0 in crosstown matchup

By Spencer Martin
FOX 28 Spokane
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillings West blasted Billings Skyview on Saturday afternoon for a 3-nil win over the Falcons. From the jump, the Golden Bears asserted themselves in the attack, keeping Billings Skyview’s Madisen Carter busy in goal, who did well to keep the teams level for much of the first half. With under...

#Bears#American Football#Falcons 3 0#Billings West#Billings Skyview#Lensing
