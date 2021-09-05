Golden Bears blast Falcons 3-0 in crosstown matchup

The final Friday of August is here, and with it the start of the 2021 high school football season for most teams in Southeast Iowa. Opening the new year tonight are the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks as they host West Burlington Notre Dame. The Golden Hawks are coming off of a season that saw them finish 4-4, wrapping things up in the second round of the playoffs with an 18-15 loss to the Tipton Tigers. The Hawks lost an impressive senior class of 13 last year that included leading passer Vinnie Bowlin who was 56 of 126 for 855 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions under center in 2020, leading rusher Kayden Reinier who put up 1,271 yards on 151 carries with 17 touchdowns, and their top two receivers in Keegan Gingerich and Clarke Latchem who combined for 27 catches 519 yards and four touchdowns. Mid-Prairie does return their leading tackler, linebacker Justice Jones, who finished with 69 stops last year, 42 solo and 10.5 for loss.