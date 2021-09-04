Huskies Hit Four in Win Over Tommies
DEKALB, Ill. – Three goals in the final 11 minutes of the first half helped the Northern Illinois University men's soccer team to a 4-0 victory over St. Thomas (Minn.) on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 4) at the NIU Soccer Complex. Nick Markanich (Bourbonnais, Ill./Bradley-Bourbonnais) scored two goals with one assist while Pepe Martinez-Bertrand (Sant antoni de vilamajor, Spain/Western Michigan) and Anthony Markanich (Bourbonnais, Ill./Bradley-Bourbonnais) also tallied goals in the victory.niuhuskies.com
