Huskies Hit Four in Win Over Tommies

After nearly two years without seeing the Red Wave, Fresno State football finally got to play in front of its fans. The fans woke up to a rare 11 a.m. start time and the Bulldogs endured the blazing Central Valley sun, where temperatures reached up to 120 degrees on the field. Even through the heat, Fresno State dominated its season opener against the UConn Huskies 45-0 for their first win of the season.