CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Huskies Hit Four in Win Over Tommies

niuhuskies.com
 8 days ago

DEKALB, Ill. – Three goals in the final 11 minutes of the first half helped the Northern Illinois University men's soccer team to a 4-0 victory over St. Thomas (Minn.) on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 4) at the NIU Soccer Complex. Nick Markanich (Bourbonnais, Ill./Bradley-Bourbonnais) scored two goals with one assist while Pepe Martinez-Bertrand (Sant antoni de vilamajor, Spain/Western Michigan) and Anthony Markanich (Bourbonnais, Ill./Bradley-Bourbonnais) also tallied goals in the victory.

niuhuskies.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Tommies#Huskie#The Niu Soccer Complex#Newington College#Lone Star#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Seattle, WAgohuskies.com

Huskies Win 1-0 Over Loyola Marymount in Home Opener

SEATTLE – The Washington women's soccer team earned their first victory of the year after taking the home opener 1-0 over Loyola Marymount. With the win, the Huskies improved to 1-2 on the campaign. Ameera Hussen's goal in the 53rd minute was the difference maker in the game. Hussen recovered...
Shelby, NEColumbus Telegram

Huskies roar back for the win

Shelby-Rising City football didn't win its first game of the 2020 season until the final week, a 52-12 victory against East Butler. It was not the way Huskies head coach Zach Kubik expected things to go in his first year in charge as SRC made the transition to eight-man football.
SoccerLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Shultz, Davis combine for four goals in Red Raider win over ACU

Kirsten Davis and Macy Schultz played aggressively and it paid off Sunday night. The Texas Tech forward duo combined for four goals as the Red Raiders routed Abilene Christian 6-0 in a nonconference matchup at the John Walker Soccer Complex. "(On) Thursday, we had 40-minute limitation on Schultz and no...
Austin Daily Herald

Cardinals show toughness in four-game win over Rockets

LEROY — The LeRoy-Ostrander volleyball team had a lot of ups and a few downs, but it showed plenty of grit as it outlasted Randolph by scores of 26-24, 25-20, 25-27, 25-15 in LeRoy Monday. Few players on the court showed more toughness than LO senior libero Gracie O’Byrne, who...
MLBWOOD

Dickerson’s 3 hits lead Blue Jays to win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Corey Dickerson’s third opposite-field single of the game scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 10th inning and gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Jordan Romano (6-1) pitched the bottom of the 10th and earned the win. Kyle Funkhouser...
Fresno, CAcsufresno.edu

Four takeaways from Bulldogs’ game against Huskies

After nearly two years without seeing the Red Wave, Fresno State football finally got to play in front of its fans. The fans woke up to a rare 11 a.m. start time and the Bulldogs endured the blazing Central Valley sun, where temperatures reached up to 120 degrees on the field. Even through the heat, Fresno State dominated its season opener against the UConn Huskies 45-0 for their first win of the season.
Soccerhumboldtsports.com

Young Huskies carrying on a winning tradition

The Fortuna boys soccer program will feature a JV team this year, and the Huskies got the new season off to a flying start over the weekend. Fortuna played at Eureka on Saturday, posting a comprehensive 6-0 victory. The Huskies were led by Jesus Herrera and Tone Klobuchar, who each...
Houghton, MImichigantechhuskies.com

Huskies break loose late for 14-10 win over Hillsdale

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Following a scoreless stalemate in the first half against Hillsdale College, Michigan Tech junior quarterback Will Ark connected with both Jordan Janssen and Hunter Richards in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, catapulting the Huskies to a 14-10 victory in the 2021 football season opener Saturday afternoon at Kearly Stadium in front of 1,767 fans. It was the first counting game for the team in 647 days following the cancellation of the 2020 regular season.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Dagenham hit top spot with 4-2 win over Bromley

Dagenham are the early-season leaders in the National League after a comfortable 4-2 victory against Bromley saw them make it two wins from their opening two matches. The Daggers, many people’s idea of promotion dark horses this season, fell behind after seven minutes when Byron Webster headed home Louis Dennis’ free-kick.
Cedar Springs, MIFox17

Rockford hits on all cylinders in win over Cedar Springs

Rockford scored on two of its first three offensive plays and jumped out to a 14-0 lead on visiting Cedar Springs just 2:50 in the game as the Rams rolled to a 35-6 win Thursday at Carlson-Munger Stadium. "That just gave us a ton of confidence," Rockford senior quarterback Zak...
Georgia Stateniuhuskies.com

Huskies Get Boneyard Win Over Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. – Tyrice Richie made a diving catch of a two-point conversion pass with 38 seconds to play to give the Northern Illinois University Huskies (1-0) a 22-21 win over Georgia Tech (0-1) Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The catch, made official after a review that seemed much...
Soccerherdzone.com

No. 10 Men’s Soccer Nets Four Goals in Win Over ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The 10th-ranked Marshall men's soccer team puts up multiple goals again in a 4-1 road win over the East Tennessee State Bucs, Tuesday night from Summer-Taylors Stadium. Four different players scored for the Herd as Marshall has put up at least two goals in each match...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

Huskies, Tommies to Face Off at Xcel Energy Center in October

ST. PAUL -- Two Minnesota collegiate hockey teams will face off for the first time in decades at a major venue this fall. St. Cloud State University will play their first road game of the 2021-2022 season on October 3rd, against the University of St. Thomas at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The matchup marks the first for these two teams since 1980, prior to St. Cloud State’s move to Division I.
Dekalb, ILnorthernstar.info

Hoppe pushes Huskies over Crusaders

DeKALB – Despite a gritty, physical contest from both the Huskies and the Valparaiso University Beacons, graduate student forward Haley Hoppe was able to notch in a goal for the Huskies in the 86th minute of play to secure the Huskies a 1-0 victory. Defense was a major factor in...
Bellingham, WAwwuvikings.com

Four-Set Win Over Chaminade Completes Perfect Weekend

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The No. 14 nationally-ranked Western Washington University volleyball team wrapped up a perfect weekend in the season-opening WWU Invitational with a four-set victory over Chaminade University Sunday on WECU Court in Carver Gym. The Vikings improved to 3-0 on the season with a 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18...
Sportsnorthernstar.info

Huskies take rematch over Panthers

Eastern Illinois falls to NIU in four sets Saturday. DeKALB — The Women’s Volleyball team defeated the Eastern Illinois Panthers in four sets Saturday evening improving their record to 3-2 on the season. The Huskies were very impressive on both sides of the net Saturday as the hitting and defense were much more improved from Thursday’s game against the Panthers.
College Sportsniuhuskies.com

Huskies Take on Cowboys in Home Opener Saturday

After a thrilling, last-minute win over Georgia Tech to claim its 17th "Boneyard Victory" all-time last Saturday in Atlanta, NIU welcomes the Wyoming Cowboys to Huskie Stadium to open its 57th season in the facility. Tyrice Richie made a diving catch of Rocky Lombardi's two-point conversion pass in the back...
MLBabc17news.com

Braves hit four homers in 9-2 victory over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered on the first pitch of Ryan Feltner’s major league debut, and the Atlanta Braves added three more home runs in a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Austin Riley, Adam Duvall and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for the Braves. Charlie Morton pitched seven strong innings, allowing two runs on two hits. He walked two and struck out three in helping the NL East-leading Braves maintain a two-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Feltner made the jump from Double-A Hartford to start in place of injured Austin Gomber.
Footballkciiradio.com

Bonebrake Bros Break Out in Huskie Win Over Wildcats

Finding the end zone was a struggle for Highland in week one, but it was a night and day difference on Friday when they invaded Columbus Junction and ran all over the Wildcats for a 48-20 victory. The Huskies set the tone from the outset with a pair of scores...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Four Dayton pitchers combine on 1-hitter in win over Lansing

Four Dayton pitchers combined to allow just one hit as the Dragons earned their third straight victory, defeating the Lansing Lugnuts 3-2 on Friday night. at Day Air Ballpark. Dragons closer Vin Timpanelli entered the game with a one-run lead, runners at second and third, and one out in the eighth inning. Timpanelli stuck out the first batter he faced and worked out of the jam to hold the lead before pitching a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save.

Comments / 0

Community Policy