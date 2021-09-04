Grocery store nutrition: GIANT offers classes on food access, cooking, and budgeting

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If wellness had a single color, it would clearly be green. The emerald hue conjures thriving pastures and forests, sustainability, even wealth and good luck. And when it comes to food, green is a natural sign of health, freshness, and flavor. Think spinach, asparagus, avocados, kiwifruit, kale, green tea, limes, basil, and so much more. To gain optimal nutrition, we're often told to eat more of these green foods. In nature, green appears because of a phytochemical called chlorophyll. It's responsible for the color of the leafy greens at the salad bar, the houseplants on your windowsill, and the grass beneath your feet. Chlorophyll absorbs sunlight and turns it into energy for plants. If this growth-promoting molecule makes nature thrive, surely it must be good for humans too? That's the question that has long intrigued health experts and researchers as they've tried to pinpoint exactly how chlorophyll benefits us and how we can get more of it.