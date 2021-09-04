CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Grocery store nutrition: GIANT offers classes on food access, cooking, and budgeting

By NCPA Staff
Posted by 
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anyone could benefit from a fresh way of thinking about cooking. From family meals, to hunger advocacy, to embarking on a worldwide culinary adventure, The GIANT Company’s team of nutritionists have plenty of fresh ideas for both meals and snacks for families this fall. The team invites you to grab...

www.northcentralpa.com

Comments / 0

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Good Food#Nutrition#Cooking#Food Banks#Food Drink#The Giant Company#Giant#Egyptian#South African#Chinese#Italian#Mexican#French#Korean#Vietnamese#Red Cabbage#Oktoberfest German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Recipes
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Collinsville, MSWTOK-TV

Area stores facing grocery shortage

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People are seeing limited items at grocery stores, both before and after Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts over a week ago. What were once fully stocked shelves are now a little bare. Evacuees aren’t sure what they are heading back home to so...
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

Sushi Maki’s In-Store Restaurants At Whole Foods Drive Frequency While Elevating the Grocery Experience

In today’s connected economy, consumers’ restaurant and grocery routines are joining to form a broader eat category. Restaurants are driving sales through off-premise channels, meeting consumers’ food-at-home needs, and grocery stores are investing in offerings beyond raw ingredients for home-cooked meals. Many major grocery retailers are investing in their prepared meal offerings, and even opening restaurants inside their stores.
Food & DrinksMindBodyGreen

16 Healthy Leafy Greens & Their Nutrition Benefits

Sure, a salad filled with lettuce and veggies is great. But to transform a sad desk salad into a bountiful bowl brimming with big levels of flavor, texture, and nutrition, consider adding a unique leafy green to the mix. That's right, once you start growing outside of the typical kale...
GardeningOne Green Planet

10 Plant-Based Rhubarb Recipes

Rhubarb is a plant that is commonly grown in many gardens in the UK and parts of the US that have cold winters. It is a super sour plant that has delicious, fat, and juicy stalks. The stalks are usually green and red in color. Due to high levels of oxalic acid, rhubarb leaves are considered toxic to humans and should not be eaten.
Grocery & SupermaketBHG

The Latest Green Nutritional Trend Taking Over Grocery Stores

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If wellness had a single color, it would clearly be green. The emerald hue conjures thriving pastures and forests, sustainability, even wealth and good luck. And when it comes to food, green is a natural sign of health, freshness, and flavor. Think spinach, asparagus, avocados, kiwifruit, kale, green tea, limes, basil, and so much more. To gain optimal nutrition, we're often told to eat more of these green foods. In nature, green appears because of a phytochemical called chlorophyll. It's responsible for the color of the leafy greens at the salad bar, the houseplants on your windowsill, and the grass beneath your feet. Chlorophyll absorbs sunlight and turns it into energy for plants. If this growth-promoting molecule makes nature thrive, surely it must be good for humans too? That's the question that has long intrigued health experts and researchers as they've tried to pinpoint exactly how chlorophyll benefits us and how we can get more of it.
Food & DrinksDuluth News Tribune

Nutrition: Beer marinades can add nutrition to food

When friends and family gather, you might offer a refreshing beverage. Have you ever thought about cooking with that beverage? Whether you have on hand a beer with or without alcohol, it can be used as a marinade for meat, fish, seafood and vegetables. Cooking with beer provides added B...
PizzaPosted by
DFW Community News

Supercharge Teams with a Virtual Cooking Class

Top 3 Ways A Virtual Cooking Class Will Supercharge Your Team. Think of your company like a pizza. Every individual ingredient, or an individual person in your organization, provides a necessary ingredient to all the components that comprise your service, your product, and ultimately your customers’ experience with your company.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Q 96.1

These Popular Grocery Store Items Are In Short Supply

If you thought we were beyond the days of shortages at the super market, you're mistaken. Sadly, combining the increase in grocery sales, which are up 15% this month alone, over the past two years. Plus, add to that the continuing of production shut downs and delays, and you have recipe for more pain at the store.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

Pizza Hut’s Bid For Grocery Store Presence Marks Move To Grab Bigger Slice Of Consumer Food Spend

With the announcement of Pizza Hut’s new CEO, it looks like the brand may have ambitions to get into consumer-packaged goods (CPG). The restaurant’s parent company Yum Brands announced Thursday (Aug 26) that Aaron Powell, former president of Kimberly-Clark’s Asia-Pacific CPG business who started his career at Procter & Gamble, will begin his role as Pizza Hut Division CEO on Sept. 20.
drugstorenews.com

Giant hosts virtual cooking classes throughout September, October

Giant is looking to help families prepare fresh meals this fall. With the help of its team of nutritionists, the Carlisle, Pa.-based retailer will be hosting free, live virtual cooking classes via Zoom for cooks of all ages throughout September and October. Throughout September, Giant will encourage cooks of all...
fox5atlanta.com

West Atlanta grocery store providing neighborhood fresh food, community

ATLANTA - A West Atlanta grocery store is aiming to create positive change in its community. You can tell The Grocery Spot is not your typical grocery store from the moment you walk inside. Mixed in between the flour and the fruit at West Atlanta's The Grocery Spot are artwork...
Posted by
WFYI

Program Focuses On Fresh Food Access

City leaders and volunteers helped out at a drive-thru food distribution event Tuesday. Cars lined up in the Indianapolis Urban League’s parking lot to have their trunks filled with fresh fruit, vegetables and other staples. The Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety has partnered with national nonprofit Partnership for...
Posted by
WAFB

Grocery stores, restaurants opening in Capital Region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) is compiling a list of grocery stores open in the Capital Region. Some Raising Cane’s locations are also open in Baton Rouge. Below is a list:. Cane’s 1 located at 3313 Highland Rd. Cane’s 2 located at 202 W...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

New food hall Railway Heights Market will soon open grocery store, beer garden

Railway Heights Market in Houston is still in its soft opening phase, but at lunchtime on a recent Saturday, it was already swarming with people. Families and friends mingled in the large space, walking around with glasses of wine, slurping noodles at tables in the middle of the food hall, taking photos of the large art wall in the back and lining up for refresquería juices.
Posted by
CBS Chicago

Future Doctor Teaches Free Healthy Cooking Classes Using Ingredients From Pilsen Food Pantry

CHICAGO (CBS) — “Eat Healthy.” Easier said than done, right? An Illinois medical student wants to make sure following that doctor’s order is a breeze especially for people in low income communities. CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory shares how the future doctor is swapping her stethoscope for a spatula.   Day after day, cart after cart leaves the Pilsen Food Pantry. Each is filled with nourishment and packed with potential that Sophia Yunez shares through recipes at her free cooking class. The second year University of Illinois Chicago medical student scans the shelves for what’s in season and at a surplus each week. “For example,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy