CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Georgia S Christopher Smith picks off Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalele for 74-yard touchdown

By Johnny Recks
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The heavyweight SEC-ACC battle between No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and the No.3 Clemson Tigers Saturday night is off to a slow start. The game even finished without a score at the end of the first quarter. However, scoreboard operators finally got their chance to do their job in the second quarter, when Georgia senior safety Christopher Smith perfectly read and timed the throw of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalele on a third-and-four play.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
82K+
Followers
57K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Tigers#Bulldogs#American Football#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
On3.com

WATCH: Georgia safety pick-six for first points against Clemson

Georgia safety Christopher Smith gave the Bulldogs the first points of the game with an interception for a touchdown against Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The 74-yard interception return came with just over three minutes left in the first half. Georgia’s Christopher Smith pick-six on Clemson. In a defensive showcase displayed...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney suggests where Georgia should be ranked in Tuesday's AP Top 25 Poll

Billed by most as the marquee game of Week 1, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson, 10-3, Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Limiting the Tigers to 180 total yards on 60 snaps and sacking sophomore DJ Uiagalelei seven times, the Bulldogs held Clemson scoreless in the first half, something that had not happened to Dabo Swinney’s program since November 6, 2010, against NC State, a span of 144 games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals QB Joe Burrow got hit with the ultimate disrespect this week

Former LSU Football quarterback Joe Burrow was hit with the ultimate disrespect this week. Burrow, the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, was ranked far too low in NFL.com’s quarterback rankings. According to NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal, Burrow is the 26th best quarterback in the...
NFLESPN

Giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow dies after falling ill

A young giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow died Wednesday, a day after falling ill. Officials at the Baton Rouge Zoo said in a release Thursday that the 20-month-old giraffe named Burreaux had died after developing a sudden onset of symptoms Tuesday, including a severe cough and overall agitation.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Clemson’s Loss To Georgia

Clemson’s 10-3 loss to Georgia could have a lasting impact on their College Football Playoff chances, according to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. It is tough to remember the last time a Clemson offense looked as inept as it did against the Bulldogs last night. The Tigers produced only one field goal and 180 yards of total offense. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was sacked seven times and his pick-six was responsible for the game’s only touchdown.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Georgia StateYardbarker

Dabo Swinney: Georgia game was 'there for the taking'

The Clemson Tigers made their fair share of critical mistakes in their 10-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Head coach Dabo Swinney offered a detailed list of these errors Tuesday in his weekly meeting with the media. According to Swinney, it was those errors that cost the Tigers and had...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury Report: Cowboys lost WR, safety down stretch vs Bucs

The Cowboys traded blows with the defending Super Bowl champs and had the lead with just over a minute left but, Dallas didn’t escape Tampa Bay with the result they were seeking after Ryan Succop’s field goal put the Bucs ahead by two points with just two seconds left. However, the Cowboys did escape the contest relatively healthy, with just two players making the post game injury report.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

4 bold Washington Football Team predictions for Week 1 vs. Chargers

Fresh off a NFC East title and a stellar performance during the Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs, the Washington Football Team is looking to start the 2021 NFL season with a big win against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now that they’ve officially named Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback, Washington will look to run a highly efficient offense from the get-go.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

'It's Clemson-Georgia'... Enough Said

The announcement that Clemson and Georgia were renewing their series on the field a few years earlier than expected was a pleasant surprise for the college football world. This is one of the great rivalries in the game, even though they’ve only played four times in this millennium. “It’s Clemson-Georgia,...
Duncanville, TXscorebooklive.com

Watch: Mater Dei’s Raleek Brown explodes for 75-yard touchdown vs. Duncanville

DUNCANVILLE, Texas – It took one play for Mater Dei to quiet the home crowd in Duncanville on Friday night. On Mater Dei’s first play from scrimmage, Raleek Brown took a handoff 75 yards for a touchdown, darting through the line and outracing the secondary for a quick score. Brown, an Oklahoma commit, is arguably the top multi-purpose back in the country.
College SportsPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #21 Utah Utes at BYU Cougars

One of the best weekend matchups is the Holy War battle between No. 21 ranked Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars. Expect this to be a physical game, and there are also in-state bragging rights on the line. Irish Breakdown makes predictions for the matchup. BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER. Prediction: Utah...

Comments / 0

Community Policy