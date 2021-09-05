Georgia S Christopher Smith picks off Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalele for 74-yard touchdown
The heavyweight SEC-ACC battle between No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and the No.3 Clemson Tigers Saturday night is off to a slow start. The game even finished without a score at the end of the first quarter. However, scoreboard operators finally got their chance to do their job in the second quarter, when Georgia senior safety Christopher Smith perfectly read and timed the throw of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalele on a third-and-four play.clutchpoints.com
