Calling all Disney holiday vacationers! As September kicks off, Disney is sharing all the holiday excitement set to debut in a couple of months. Disneyland has listed all their holiday celebrations kicking off on the same day as Walt Disney World’s merry season – November 12, 2021. As we comb through the holiday celebrations we’re surprised to see how much holiday cheer is on the way to Disneyland! A holiday firework show, a holiday parade, and a glistening Castle are in the works for Disneyland Resort this winter. And while, yes, Walt Disney World has announced the return of a holiday parade and fireworks – they are only available if you’re willing to pay for the special ticketed event.