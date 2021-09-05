CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake police investigate drive-by shooting

By Mark Jones
kslnewsradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting Saturday evening. The incident occurred at 600 North and 1100 West at 5 p.m. According to Salt Lake City police, a short time after authorities arrived, a hospital contacted them saying they had two victims with gunshot wounds. However, the injuries are considered to be serious, but non-life threatening. There were no other injuries in the incident.

