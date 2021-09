Week 1 is in the books for Oregon football and if you’re anything like me, you came away disappointed that things were as close as they were against Fresno State. The Ducks raced out to a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter and it seemed as if they were on their way to a blowout win, but Fresno State closed the gap and ultimately took a lead. The Bulldogs held a three-point lead in the fourth quarter until a fumble led to the tying field goal and then Anthony Brown put the game away thanks to his legs with under three minutes left.