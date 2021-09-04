Positives For Popov After Debut Match at the Solheim Cup
Sarah Kellam is a Kentucky native and former college golfer who works as a freelance content creator specializing in writing, social media, and video production. It’s been 377 days since that fateful day at Royal Troon, since Sophia Popov did the unimaginable. The German’s win at the AIG Women’s Open last August absolutely rocked the golf world. The ripple effects of that victory are still being felt all this time later.www.lpga.com
