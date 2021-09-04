Positives For Popov After Debut Match at the Solheim Cup

Jessica Korda earned her only point of the 2021 Solheim Cup with a 3-and-1 singles victory over Charley Hull. Hull pulled to an early advantage, winning 3 and 4 for a 2-up lead that she carried through eight holes. Korda then had a great stretch and won five holes out of the last nine. After winning the par-4 16th, the American was 2 up with two to go and birdied the 17th to secure a win and bring Team USA their last full point of singles.