Corrective: Virus Outbreak California story

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

In a story published September 3, 2021, about the coronavirus outbreak in California, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the San Joaquin Valley is made up of 12 counties. It is made up eight counties.

