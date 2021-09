The "Fast and Furious" franchise has become one of the biggest box office draws of the 21st century. Reinvigorated by the arrival of Dwayne Johnson in "Fast Five" back in 2011, the "Fast and Furious" sequels that followed were box office behemoths, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars with each new entry. Universal Pictures wanted to capitalize on both the popularity of the film series and the entertaining on-screen rivalry between Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham by putting their characters in their own spin-off, "The Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." Though the movie wasn't quite as successful at the box office as a traditional "Fast and Furious" sequel, the over-the-top action comedy bonanza raked in over $759 million worldwide. Surely that means the spin-off will have a sequel of its own, right? The answer is yes, but it might take awhile for it to come together.