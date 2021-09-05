Help with back to school shopping in Buffalo

Many families in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood got some help with their back to school shopping Saturday, with the start of classes just a few days away.

Local politicians hosted their second annual school supplies giveaway outside the Buffalo Central Terminal.

Officials handed out things like backpacks, school supplies, art kits and personal hygeine products.

The Erie County Department of Health was also on hand providing COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 years of age and older who wanted one.