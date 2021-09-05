CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
439 & 342

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

DJ threw for the most yards ever against one of the best D’s last year. It’s in him. He just needs to find it in that locker room in Charlotte.

www.tigernet.com

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The 2021 NFL season got underway at Raymond Jones Stadium on Thursday night. It was fitting that Cris Collinsworth was on the call. Collinsworth began his 2021 regular season commentary in the booth with his infamous slide. The NBC broadcaster joined partner Al Michaels by sliding himself and his chair into the broadcast picture ahead of Thursday’s game.
College Sportschatsports.com

Five Wolverines ready for more prominent roles this season

There is a lot of uncertainty with the Michigan Wolverines ahead of the season opener on Sept. 4 against Western Michigan. The program has been working hard to wash the stink of last season out of their system in an offseason that featured changes everywhere. The only thing that constantly...
MLBtigernet.com

Surprised to see Adam Hackenberg

Playing for Kannapolis this evening. Don't think he has been with them long as has just appeared in 15 games. Didn't see him on the roster when I looked a couple months ago. Hitting 20 for 55 prior with one HR before this game and had a run scoring double tonight.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

My View On Weak ACC

Once a team hits a well known superior level of play for a few years, the strength of their schedule shouldn’t matter that much. If the opponents have a few down years, it’s not the fault of the superior team. As long as there are wins, the luck of the draw of the schedule should not be an overriding concern. This would apply to conferences and independents. Lucky them if the teams on their schedule are not doing well.
Footballtigernet.com

Can we all, Veterans & Walk-Ons alike...

Can we all agree agree that Saturday's football line-up will be off to a fantastic start with a pair of wins by two favorites in the Noon games. Let's GO E.Carolina Pirates! (ESPN2) Let's GO Pitt Panthers! (ESPN) Can I get an AMEN, Tiger Brothers?
NFLtigernet.com

TNET: Ngata takes his inspiration in strong start from Justyn Ross

Joseph Ngata has battled injuries during his first two years on campus and suffered another slight setback during August camp. However, when the lights came on Saturday night against Georgia, Ngata looked to a teammate for inspiration and turned in the best game of his career. Full Story ». Re:...
Baseballtigernet.com

nathaniel joseph committing today at 2

"I love this place, I've got a spot already picked out where I want 'em to put me when I die - up there on that ole hill near the stadium. I want to be there so I can hear all them people cheering my Tigers on Saturdays; then I won't have to go Heaven; I'll already be there."- Frank Howard.
NFL247Sports

Satterfield: ZaQuandre White is 'so important to our offense'

Reliable is one adjective that could be used to describe South Carolina football running back ZaQuandre White in some ways since he’s stepped onto campus. He’s consistently brought high octane energy and a personality that overflows with positivity. Since the calendar turned to 2021, he's been reliable in every way.
Arkansas Statewholehogsports.com

Longhorns move up to 15th ahead of trip to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Texas jumped six spots to No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. Arkansas is scheduled to host Texas on Saturday at 6 p.m. The game, which will be the Razorbacks’ first home sellout in four years, will be televised by ESPN. The Longhorns (1-0) will...
Clemson, SCclemsonsportstalk.com

Dabo Swinney says 2021 team 'will be one of the better teams' at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. "Really tough loss this past week, but really proud of the effort of our team-- proud of the grit, and the will to win that I saw in our guys. Then also how they've responded, that's been a real positive over the last couple of days. We've had wins around here in the past where I've not been real happy. We've had losses around here where I watched the tape, and I'm furious because I didn't see what you have to have in place to be able to win. That was not the case, Saturday night. Everything from an intangible standpoint that I think you got to have to win was on full display with our kids-- their fight their heart, their will to win, their expectation, man, was tremendous."
College Sportstigernet.com

College football - 9-11 - Flyovers

There should be some good media tomorrow about 9-11 etc. I am hoping someone in the media will collect the footage of each games flyover and string it together ..... not sure how difficult that would be though !!!!. God Bless us all.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Regression to Mean

I love Clemson football. Always have always will. That said, I also love data and statistics. From a quantitative perspective we have slipped the past three seasons. I’m fearful our football years return to our historical mean. This would suggest mostly seven and eight win seasons with trips to bowls like in Shreveport, Birmingham, Nashville, and such. That’s what the data suggests. I’m running a few regression models and will do a deeper dive into where the analytics send us.
Lifestyletigernet.com

Lakeside Lodge is fetching

1300 a night for two queen beds for next weeks game. Guess my son and I will be driving back to Greenville after the game.
Sportstigernet.com

9/11 Uniforms Saturday

Wouldn't it be cool to see the Tigers come running down the hill in the ALL Purple uniforms to recognize 9/11. They will wear all purple for the UConn game since it's Military Appreciation Day. Tomorrow is not that day nor is it a Championship game so Clemson will 100 percent be wearing Orange Jerseys/White Pants. Maybe a patch or helmet sticker commemorating 9/11 though.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Folks...just a quick reminder...

For those who have not already done so, be sure to go into the Clemson ticket app and download your mobile tickets for the game tomorrow. Once you download the tickets, for Android users, the tickets will appear in GooglePay while the tickets will appear in Apple wallet for Apple users. Either provides easy access before entering the stadium.
Footballtigernet.com

Cade Klubnik live stream game link

Watch Westlake take on Mansfield Summit streaming live right here Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:20 p.m. Brought to you by Thomas J Henry Westlake 2021 football schedule DateOpponentTime/ResultAug. 27at Tem…
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

We got Joseph!

Clemson has christened its 2023 recruiting class with one of the nation's top wide receiver recruits. I checked my sources and confirmed. He is listed as a WR. Re: I checked my sources and confirmed. He is listed as a WR.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

4-star offensive tackle to visit Saturday

Paris, Tennessee 2023 offensive tackle Luke Brown will reportedly visit Saturday for Clemson's home opener. He is rated as a top-200 247Sports Composite prospect (192) and the No. 7 interior line prospect by 247Sports. Brown holds 18 reported offers, including Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among more.
Sportstigernet.com

Hot Take on Ted Roof

He has improved this defense and his influence as an analyst has been of great help to Venables and the rest of our defensive coaches .

