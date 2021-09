On account of being shiRtfaced but never for fighting or being a jackass. It was more a "Hey Hurley, whattaya say we get you a taxi?" Oh, my main man and I did get thrown out of Waffle House after the OSU game. My friend was annihilated and thought the guy next to him was another friend so he reached over and took some fries. It turned out to be a random OSU fan but he was cool. He found it hilarious. The lady behind the counter did not and screamed at us "YOU GOTTA GET OUTTA HERE!" That was probably the most aggressive "thrown out" I've experienced.