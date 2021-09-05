CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases as outbreak slows

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44OC3Y_0bmxv2Tz00
A medical worker administers a COVID-19 test at a testing clinic during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Auckland, New Zealand, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

Sept 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported 20 local COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the same as in previous day, giving authorities more confidence that they are gaining a winning hand over the current outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Officials said all the new cases were in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city and the epicentre of the outbreak. Daily case numbers have been declining over the past week, with the community outbreak now standing at 801 infections.

"The ongoing fall in numbers is proving that alert level 4 in Auckland and our public health measures are rapidly slowing the spread of the virus, however it is not through yet and we need to remain extra vigilant," Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a televised briefing.

About 1.7 million people in Auckland have been in strict level 4 lockdown since the outbreak began in mid-August. Curbs have been eased since in the rest of the country, but schools, offices, restaurants and all public venues remain shut.

The government will review the remaining nationwide restrictions on Monday. Auckland is to remain in full lockdown until at least Sept. 13.

New Zealand, a nation of five million, has confirmed 3,412 cases of COVID-19 and 27 related deaths.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...
Jackson County, OHvintonjacksoncourier.com

COVID-19: Locally new case counts skyrocket

JACKSON — Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston released a letter to the community on Tuesday regarding his current thoughts on the health pandemic. “We all want the pandemic to end, but the virus clearly doesn’t care what we want because right now it’s raging through Jackson County,” stated Aston. “New local cases of COVID-19 have been skyrocketing since the beginning of August, and Ohio’s hospitals are filling up again with people sick with COVID-19.”
KidsBirmingham Star

COVID-19: Chile to vaccinate kids 6 to 11

Santiago [Chile], September 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile will resume its vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) next week by vaccinating adolescents aged 14 to 17, and children aged 6 to 11 with underlying medical conditions, Deputy Minister of Public Health Paula Daza said Wednesday. "Between Monday, Sept. 13 and...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan extends COVID-19 emergency curbs in Tokyo, other areas

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japan extended emergency COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday in Tokyo and other regions until the end of this month to curb infections and prevent hospitals being overwhelmed. Announcing the extension, ratified earlier by an advisory panel, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said it was needed to shore...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mexico reports 14,233 new COVID-19 cases, 699 deaths

MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Health Ministry on Friday reported 14,233 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 699 deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,494,232 and the death toll to 266,849. Health officials have previously said that the numbers are likely significantly...
Saint Lawrence County, NYwwnytv.com

COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Another person has died from COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. The death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 106. The county also reported 67 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Over the Labor Day weekend, the county saw 6 additional COVID deaths. 7 News...
Medical Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists reveal new ‘superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

Some individuals are getting “superhuman” or “bulletproof” immunity to the novel coronavirus, and experts are now explaining how it happens. Per NPR, a series of new studies have found that some people gain “an extraordinarily powerful immune response” to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. These people produce a lot...
Posted by
Saurabh

COVID-19 develops 8 new concerning symptoms

Coronavirus disease has been rapidly evolving, with new variants that are more dangerous than previous ones. And with each new variant, the virus's symptoms change, becoming more severe in general. This article is intended to assist and inform the general public in recognizing the new symptoms of coronavirus disease.
Public HealthUN News Centre

Meningitis outbreak declared in Democratic Republic of the Congo: WHO

A deadly outbreak of meningitis has been declared in a northeastern province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the World Health Organization (WHO) have been supporting health authorities to deploy an initial emergency response team. More than 260 suspected cases and 129 deaths have been reported in Tshopo...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Singapore to ease COVID-19 restrictions for migrant workers

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Singapore said on Thursday it will start easing movement restrictions for migrant workers living in dormitories from next week, more than a year after the curbs were imposed due to a surge in infections in their often cramped quarters. The announcement by the manpower ministry...
WorldOCRegister

COVID: Cuba begins vaccinated children as young as 2

The Cuban government has begun to vaccinate children as young as two years old for COVID-19, the island’s state media reported, in a bid to get kids back into classrooms. While other countries have said they will eventually vaccinate children, Cuba is believed to be the first to give Covid-19 vaccines to toddlers. In September, it declared that its homegrown vaccines were safe to give to young children.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy