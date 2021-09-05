Re: I will admit that I never thought that there wouldn't

Why did you not expect an offensive TD in this game? The betting line on the under kept getting more bets that Sportsbook was begging people to take the over so they would make more money. Georgia has a great defense just like Clemson. There is a reason why a lot of talking heads think this could be the year for Georgia even though Alabama and Clemson are around. Georgia is a good team just like Clemson. Both teams strength at the start of the year is going to be their defense. Alabama got #14 miami and everyone was wondering why miami was ranked that high.. it was for alabama.. This is going to be a tight defensive game coming down to the wire. We had chances and if we make the right adjustments and win this game.. This game was never going to be a blowout.