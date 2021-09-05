Reports: LSU fans drink Rose Bowl dry of beer before kickoff

Week 1 of the college football season is in the books, and that means CBS Sports writer Jerry Palm has updated his bowl projections for 2021. Yes, Bowl Season is still a long time off, but it’s not too early to take a look at who might be headed for the postseason, and Palm will be doing this every week. Last year was unusual due to COVID-19 as the 6-win bowl eligibility requirement was briefly abolished, but it has been reinstated for 2021.