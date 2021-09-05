CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: LSU fans drink Rose Bowl dry of beer before kickoff

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an issue that was talked about around SEC circles leading up to the game against UCLA in the Rose Bowl, and it came true at least in one section Saturday night. LSU fans bought so much beer that one section was out of stock before kickoff. It was only a month ago that Rose Bowl officials announced that the stadium would sell alcohol this season. Previously, alcohol sales were prohibited during regular season games at the Rose Bowl.

