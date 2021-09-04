Are we afraid?

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. "Really tough loss this past week, but really proud of the effort of our team-- proud of the grit, and the will to win that I saw in our guys. Then also how they've responded, that's been a real positive over the last couple of days. We've had wins around here in the past where I've not been real happy. We've had losses around here where I watched the tape, and I'm furious because I didn't see what you have to have in place to be able to win. That was not the case, Saturday night. Everything from an intangible standpoint that I think you got to have to win was on full display with our kids-- their fight their heart, their will to win, their expectation, man, was tremendous."