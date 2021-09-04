CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are we afraid?

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

It just looks like our entire offensive staff and especially DJ are afraid of Georgia's defense. We have to open up the playbook.

College Sports
1130 AM: The Tiger

Who Could Be The Next LSU Football Head Coach?

Look, as far as I'm concerned, Ed Orgeron should have a lifetime contract to be the Head Football Coach at LSU. He's got a National Championship, brought the greatest college football season in history to LSU, and embodies the state. But I'm realistic, LSU fans aren't always realistic. IF Coach...
Ohio State
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
Charlotte, NC

Bulldog Commit Pearce Spurlin Liked What He Saw In Charlotte

2023 Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin was among the dozens of high profile recruits in Charlotte for last weekend’s top five matchup between Georgia and Clemson. It sounds like the ‘Dawgs didn’t disappoint the Sunshine State tight end. “It was awesome”, Spurlin told Dawg Sports without no hesitation, “probably my favorite...
College Sports

'There ain't nobody that cares more than that guy'

Justyn Ross has seen better days on a football field. Clemson’s star wideout made his much-anticipated return from his competitive hiatus in the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday, a frustrating, error-filled performance for Clemson’s offense as a whole. The Tigers finished with just 180 yards of offense, and not since a 13-3 setback to Georgia Tech in 2007 had they mustered only a field goal.
Clemson, SC

TNET: WATCH: Andrew Mukuba on his standout freshman debut

Clemson freshman defensive back Andrew Mukuba had an impressive individual performance in his first career college action during the 10-3 loss against Georgia. He registered 8 tackles and a pass deflection in 59 snaps replacing an injured safety Nolan Turner. "Coach Venables defense is a lot to lear Read Update »
Clemson, SC

Dabo Swinney says 2021 team 'will be one of the better teams' at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. "Really tough loss this past week, but really proud of the effort of our team-- proud of the grit, and the will to win that I saw in our guys. Then also how they've responded, that's been a real positive over the last couple of days. We've had wins around here in the past where I've not been real happy. We've had losses around here where I watched the tape, and I'm furious because I didn't see what you have to have in place to be able to win. That was not the case, Saturday night. Everything from an intangible standpoint that I think you got to have to win was on full display with our kids-- their fight their heart, their will to win, their expectation, man, was tremendous."
Clemson, SC

We got Joseph!

Clemson has christened its 2023 recruiting class with one of the nation's top wide receiver recruits. I checked my sources and confirmed. He is listed as a WR. Re: I checked my sources and confirmed. He is listed as a WR.
Fayette County, GA

McIntosh tops Fayette in fierce first Fight For 54

The much-anticipated renewal of the county’s oldest football rivalry did not disappoint. McIntosh played host for their foes up the road, the Fayette County Tigers, as they battled in the newly-christened “Fight For 54.” The Chiefs held on for a thrilling 34-28 victory last week, claiming the new traveling rivalry trophy they will hold until the 2022 edition.
Virginia State

'This is our moment to go out and play': Illini defense has all eyes on Virginia

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Sydney Brown nodded his head back towards the Irwin Indoor Practice Facility to point out the venue where he worked on his initial understanding of the new Illinois defensive scheme. About 100 yards away is the grass practice field, which is across from Memorial Stadium, the two locations that will help him and the rest of the defense flip the page after a disappointing week.
Clemson, SC

TNET: 4-star WR commits to kick off Clemson 2023 class

Clemson's 'WRU' brand kicked off the 2023 class on Friday. Speedy Miami, Florida four-star receiver Nathaniel Joseph announced a commitment on a CBS Sports HQ broadcast for Clemson's first 2023 commitment. Joseph picked Clemson over a final group that also included Florida, Florida State and Texas A Read Update »
Football

Re: High Noon Battle Of The "" O's "" ---

Without Thibideaux OSU is gonna roll. Was hoping to see him and Justin Flowe wreak some havoc, looking doubtful— not even sure if Flowe is back from the torn ACL yet. OcryO State was really bad against the Gopher run game last week. If Mohamed Ibrahim doesn't leave the game with an injury, the outcome may have been very different.
Clemson, SC

Clemson Paw, with the signing of Joseph

Just curious if you have any updates on Brennen Thompson? Similar types of players but we sure could use both IMO to add some diversity to the WR room, can never have too much speed!
College Sports

Big 12 expansion is official

The Big 12 officially extended invites to UCF, Houston, BYU and Cincinnati Friday morning. BYU has already announced they have accepted and the others are expected to as well.
Sports

9/11 Uniforms Saturday

Wouldn't it be cool to see the Tigers come running down the hill in the ALL Purple uniforms to recognize 9/11. They will wear all purple for the UConn game since it's Military Appreciation Day. Tomorrow is not that day nor is it a Championship game so Clemson will 100 percent be wearing Orange Jerseys/White Pants. Maybe a patch or helmet sticker commemorating 9/11 though.
College Sports

FSU or @NCSU

Which game feels more like a trap? I watched most of ND vs FSU, and none of Nancy's Tate game. I thought FSU played well late and they certainly gave themselves a chance in spite of some questionable coaching decisions ( going for it on 4th and short in the 3rd quarter at their own 33). I saw another poster mention that Dave and the fighting laptops have a tendency to have Dabo's number, especially Raleigh, so that one could get interesting.
Clemson, SC

Regression to Mean

I love Clemson football. Always have always will. That said, I also love data and statistics. From a quantitative perspective we have slipped the past three seasons. I’m fearful our football years return to our historical mean. This would suggest mostly seven and eight win seasons with trips to bowls like in Shreveport, Birmingham, Nashville, and such. That’s what the data suggests. I’m running a few regression models and will do a deeper dive into where the analytics send us.

Comments / 0

