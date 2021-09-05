CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All in!

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Only down 7-0. Opening drive is key. D playing well. DJ moved ball in last couple of series. Nerves out of the way. Elliot needs to let him sling it and let’s see where the 2nd half goes. How do we respond to adversity? We know how T Net does, let’s see how the team does.

Houston County, AL

All in the family

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Family and football go hand in hand for the Harris bunch. “We’ve always been a close family,” said Tanner Harris. “We’ve always had football. You know that’s kind of been our thing.”. Chip Harris added, “They’ve both grown up in a field house. They’ve both grown...
Football

All the blowout predictions?

Just last week and up to game day, so many was so sure we would put up astonomical numbers on offense, i had a bad feeling going into the game that we were gonna struggle on offense,(because we lost basically all of our offense last year)im 100 percent pleased with the defensive effort, I went to the game and kept waiting for any moment that our offense would come alive in the fourth quarter and pull the upset or at least get us to overtime, even the fans couldn't get excited for more than one or two plays and then we were disappointed. This team is not gonna blow out many opponents at all unless a big turnaround happens but that being said, ill be at the home games cheering them on and each week hoping to see improvement, ONE GAME , at least 11 more to go. hopefully more (with some help)..
NBA

Edmond Sumner Suffers Torn Achilles

Https://twitter.com/Pacers/status/1436050307159674886. It always hurts when a player suffers a severe injury during the offseason. The Pacers announced that Sumner tore his Achilles during an offseason workout on Thursday, and he will be out indefinitely. The typical timeline for an Achilles tear is usually around a year, so his season is likely over before it even starts. That said, the Pacers have stated they will announce any updates.
Sports

Hot Take on Ted Roof

He has improved this defense and his influence as an analyst has been of great help to Venables and the rest of our defensive coaches .
Baseball

Austin Bergner racks up nine strikeouts as Whitecaps tame the Loons

The Cubs jumped on Nivaldo Rodriguez for a four-run first inning, and Cory Abbott dominated the Hens lineup on Thursday. A Ryan Kreidler throwing error allowed the Cubs first runner to reach base in the first inning, but Rodriguez allowed two home runs in the inning, so there’s no getting off the hook there. Riley Greene led off the eighth with a double, and eventually scored on a Kody Clemens ground out for Toledo’s only run. Beyond that the lineup managed just six hits. Spencer Torkelson added a double in the losing effort, while Juan Centeno was the only Mud Hen with two hits.
Sports

9/11 Uniforms Saturday

Wouldn't it be cool to see the Tigers come running down the hill in the ALL Purple uniforms to recognize 9/11. They will wear all purple for the UConn game since it's Military Appreciation Day. Tomorrow is not that day nor is it a Championship game so Clemson will 100 percent be wearing Orange Jerseys/White Pants. Maybe a patch or helmet sticker commemorating 9/11 though.
MLB

Surprised to see Adam Hackenberg

Playing for Kannapolis this evening. Don't think he has been with them long as has just appeared in 15 games. Didn't see him on the roster when I looked a couple months ago. Hitting 20 for 55 prior with one HR before this game and had a run scoring double tonight.
NBA

Warren and Sumner Injuries

Happy Friday Pacers fans, I hope you’ve enjoyed your week and you’re ready to cap it off today headed into the weekend!. After a pair of devastating blows to TJ Warren and Edmond Sumner in subsequent days, Caitlin Cooper and I came together to discuss the impact for the individuals, how their injuries impact team outlook, and future implications.
Clemson, SC

Brad Brownell

How much longer can the Clemson Basketball Program stand to keep Coach Brownell around? Expectations are always so high and results are so low. We are in the "powerhouse" basketball conference with a subpar coach.
Baseball

nathaniel joseph committing today at 2

"I love this place, I've got a spot already picked out where I want 'em to put me when I die - up there on that ole hill near the stadium. I want to be there so I can hear all them people cheering my Tigers on Saturdays; then I won't have to go Heaven; I'll already be there."- Frank Howard.
Hobbies

Kickoff 5:00 PM - what say ye ?

Who picked this time? Not saying it's bad or good .... it's right at supper time. normally people argue over the "right time" - noon, 3:30, 7:30 ---- 7pm & after = too late. Who picked this time? Not saying it's bad or good .... it's right at supper time.
Sports

It's Friday tnet

"I've played multiple sports and would bet any amount that I'm still more athletic than you at this present time...." "When I was young, I was sure of many things; now there are only two things of which I am sure: one is, that I am a miserable sinner; and the other, that Christ is an all-sufficient Saviour. He is well-taught who learns these two lessons." -John Newton.
NFL

TNET: Ngata takes his inspiration in strong start from Justyn Ross

Joseph Ngata has battled injuries during his first two years on campus and suffered another slight setback during August camp. However, when the lights came on Saturday night against Georgia, Ngata looked to a teammate for inspiration and turned in the best game of his career. Full Story ». Re:...
NFL

Not normally an NFL guy

That was a fantastic opening game. i cleared out my fanduel account, thinking I was bout to make a switch to another sportsbook. reason for wanting to switch is I couldn't figure out how to move lines or buy points. well, after placing this yolo bet on the over to clear out my account, I discovered how to buy points on the fan duel app.
Clemson, SC

My View On Weak ACC

Once a team hits a well known superior level of play for a few years, the strength of their schedule shouldn’t matter that much. If the opponents have a few down years, it’s not the fault of the superior team. As long as there are wins, the luck of the draw of the schedule should not be an overriding concern. This would apply to conferences and independents. Lucky them if the teams on their schedule are not doing well.
TV & Videos

Happy First Friday, TigerNet!

54528030-8306-490E-AFDA-FC832F2AB069.jpeg(203.2 K) 860D2AF7-3D75-4CF5-94F2-EA09F1212014.jpeg(206.0 K) EDIT: And yes, that is Mr. and Mrs. dsgriff just days after we first met. This year our youngest daughter is a freshman. Message was edited by: dsgriff®
Sports

This may shock many of you

EFE614D8-EA9D-4010-9173-5E7956186C1C.png(240.9 K) ...grump and bmeist both got him lol. Another coot bites the dust in the “sandstorm”. I saw a USUC hype video get posted and the funny thing was durning the video they were showing plays from their games but on the bottom you could see the score and they were losing in almost every single clip.
Sports

Simple question - is DJ a baller??

Maybe, but I haven't seen it yet. He comes across as mild mannered in media interviews and hasn't so far displayed a lot of passion or confidence on the field. With his size, I'm looking for him to impose his will, be hard to sack and put a forearm into people. We badly need for DJ to eat a bowlful of Skalski's cereal.
Clemson, SC

Folks...just a quick reminder...

For those who have not already done so, be sure to go into the Clemson ticket app and download your mobile tickets for the game tomorrow. Once you download the tickets, for Android users, the tickets will appear in GooglePay while the tickets will appear in Apple wallet for Apple users. Either provides easy access before entering the stadium.

