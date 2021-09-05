Just last week and up to game day, so many was so sure we would put up astonomical numbers on offense, i had a bad feeling going into the game that we were gonna struggle on offense,(because we lost basically all of our offense last year)im 100 percent pleased with the defensive effort, I went to the game and kept waiting for any moment that our offense would come alive in the fourth quarter and pull the upset or at least get us to overtime, even the fans couldn't get excited for more than one or two plays and then we were disappointed. This team is not gonna blow out many opponents at all unless a big turnaround happens but that being said, ill be at the home games cheering them on and each week hoping to see improvement, ONE GAME , at least 11 more to go. hopefully more (with some help)..