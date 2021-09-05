If Newsom is recalled, how would a Republican governor get anything done?

Why SLO County Residents (Especially) Should Vote “Yes” to Recall Governor Newsom. The rational reasons for recalling Governor Newsom are seemingly endless. After only two and a half years as governor, Gavin Newsom’s actions and inactions in our state have led to immense welfare fraud, record-breaking wildfires, unprecedented business closures, the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression, skyrocketing homelessness, worsening poverty, increasing crime, and another drought exacerbated by regulations. Every Californian has the right to be upset and lose confidence in the Newsom administration’s ability to govern effectively. But for residents of downtrodden non-urban communities like San Luis Obispo County, there should be an especially intense fervor for bucking a governor who recklessly adopts catch-all policies that disregard the unique intricacies and wellbeing of our communities.
Comments / 0