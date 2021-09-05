CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 cases reported continue to rise for 4th straight day

By Ed Richter, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
 6 days ago

Sep. 4—Ohio continued its streak Saturday by reporting more than 6,000 daily cases of coronavirus for the fourth day in a row. On Saturday, the state recorded 6,369 cases in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Ohio surpassed 7,000 daily cases for the first time since winter on Thursday. The 7,102 cases reported on Wednesday included a backlog of more than 1,000 cases that weren't included previously due to a laboratory delay.

Related
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan updates COVID-19 school quarantine guidance for vaccinated, unvaccinated students

As Michigan students return to the classroom, MDHHS has updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidance for both vaccinated and unvaccinated students. MDHHS recommends local health departments and schools work together to quickly isolate COVID-19 cases among students and staff, identify close contacts of those cases and adopt quarantine policies that reduce the risk of transmission in schools while allowing in-person learning. When evidence-based prevention measures, including universal masking, are in place, modifications may be made to the 10- to 14-day at-home quarantine.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 701 new cases; no hospitalization increase

Baltimore (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Wednesday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 505,557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 701 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.68%, up by 0.03; 21 deaths have...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

COVID-19 hospitalizations on rise in York County, 175 new cases Wednesday

A rise in COVID-19 cases as a result of the delta variant have brought with it an increasing number of hospitalizations. On Wednesday, 83 patients were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. This comes at the same time as 175 new cases were reported in York County, bringing the total to 51,753 since the pandemic started, state data reported.
Kauai County, HIstaradvertiser.com

Kauai reports 55 COVID cases, 9th death over Labor Day weekend

Kauai County on Thursday reported a high of 55 new coronavirus cases on the Garden isle, which included one visitor and 12 children. Eight of the cases are related to travel, according to the county, while the remaining 47 are considered community-acquired,. “The delta variant continues to spread widely in...
Wisconsin StateFox11online.com

Labor Day weekend ends with Wisconsin COVID-19 case average on the rise

MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 case averages in Wisconsin climbed slightly as the Labor Day weekend comes to an end. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average of new cases at 1,766, up from 1,702 on Friday at the start of the holiday weekend. There were 934 positive tests on Sunday. Test positivity averaged 8.1% over the previous seven days.
Public Healthdayton.com

ODH: Rise in COVID cases, hospitalizations strain health care system

Rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are putting a strain on Ohio health care workers, with some hospitals beginning to reschedule elective procedures and divert patients to other facilities, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday. After seeing daily cases drop to 200 to 300 cases a day...
Pennsylvania StateWYTV.com

Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported there were 12,998 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths since Friday’s report. The numbers include the holiday weekend and Tuesday’s count of 2,536. This brings the statewide total to 1,324,720 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 28,408 deaths since the pandemic...
Public HealthEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: U.S. Tops 40 Million Cases, Infections Up 316 Percent Over Last Labor Day—Deaths Twice as High, Mu Variant Now in 49 States, Booster Rollout May Be Premature, Say Health Officials

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 4:15 p.m. on September 7, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 221,655,468 (up from 219,456,675 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,582,407 (up from 4,547,782 Friday) Total...
Alabama StateWTVM

Alabama braces for post-Labor Day COVID-19 case rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Concerns are growing that the increased travel brought about by Labor Day celebrations could lead to a new COVID-19 surge on top of the current one. Infectious disease doctors say they expect to see a rise in coronavirus cases as a result. Alabama State Health Officer...
Public Healthcbslocal.com

COVID-19 Numbers Continue To Rise After Labor Day Holiday Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Summer is coming to an end and with it, hopes of getting covid under control. While covid cases continue to climb many Labor Day travelers are returning home from their final trip of the summer. Despite warnings from the CDC urging unvaccinated people not to travel ahead...
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

1 in 7 patients in Ohio hospitals are Covid-19 positive

The Ohio Department of Health gave an update on the current Covid-19 situation. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff started out the press conference by illuminating the alarming rate in which Covid-19 cases are growing throughout Ohio. According to Dr. Vanderhoff, Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations across Ohio are rising at an alarming rate, and that the amount of rising cases are troubling.
Missouri Stateabc17news.com

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added hundreds of new COVID-19 cases to its totals on Wednesday. According to the data from the state, 1,690 patients tested positive for the virus through the use of PCR testing. Antigen testing revealed another 820 new probable cases. The state's seven-day...
Pennsylvania StateWTAJ

4,391 new COVID cases reported in Pa., 66.6% vaccinated Sept. 8

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 12.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 66.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,391 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 1,329,111 known cases since the start of...
Public Healthsdpb.org

5 more deaths as active cases reach over 7,000

State’s death toll: 2,084 (+5 from the previous report) Active cases: 7,032 (+282 from the previous report) Eligible population (12 and older) fully vaccinated: 57.08%. Hospitalized: 203 (-4 net from the previous report) Note: Currently Hospitalized numbers include COVID-19 cases and people that are in the hospital under transmission-based precautions....

