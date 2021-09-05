Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Inefficient in no-decision
Montgomery didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles, giving up one run on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five. The southpaw was sharp but inefficient, and Montgomery tossed 97 pitches (65 strikes) before getting the hook. He left the game down 1-0 and headed for his sixth loss of the year, but the Yankees erased the deficit in the eighth inning. Montgomery will carry a 3.47 ERA and 131:43 K:BB through 135 innings into his next outing.www.cbssports.com
