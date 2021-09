Bregman hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Wednesday's 8-5 loss to Seattle. The 27-year-old pinch hit for catcher Martin Maldonado in the ninth inning. While Bregman cut the deficit to three runs, Houston's offense stalled out from there. He extended his hitting streak to nine games, during which he's gone 13-for-33 (.394) with two homers, six RBI and four runs scored. For the year, the third baseman is batting .290/.371/.449 with nine long balls, 41 RBI, 44 runs scored and a stolen base in 310 plate appearances.