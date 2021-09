Chance for tropical development in the SW Gulf is now up to 80%. A Depression may form by Sunday or Monday. Latest GFS Model takes it towards The Texas coast and has it move North along the coast as a storm or even possibly a hurricane Monday and Tuesday. This is subject to change. It has changed dramatically from earlier runs. Until a system is developed and has a center, the models can change substantially. It does appear with high pressure moving East, that we will have our rain chances going up Sunday into Wednesday. This is something that we will have to monitor. The good news is that Saturday still looks nice. Cool in the morning, and then a warm day with increasing clouds.