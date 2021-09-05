CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choctaw County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * Until late Tuesday evening. * At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 33.7 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue a slow fall to below flood stage by Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood.

alerts.weather.gov

