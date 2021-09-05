COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Thousands of Mizzou fans returned to Faurot Field Saturday for the first game of the season against Central Michigan. For the first time since 2019, the stadium allowed for full capacity and tailgating.

Saturday afternoon, 46,327 fans attended the game. Last year, only 25% capacity was allowed at Faurot Field.

Although COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, the university is still taking some precautions. Masks are not required, but they are strongly encouraged.

University of Missouri senior Logan Evans told ABC 17 crews he was disappointed when tailgating wasn't allowed last year.

"Last year we didn't get to do this and this year it's nice to finally have this back cause this is a fun part of college and I'm ready to see the tigers play," Evans said.

With so many aspects of their education changing this past year, several Mizzou students told ABC 17 crews they're relieved to have some things return to normal.

"It's been a rough year, obviously, covid," said MU student Joe Truley. "So now we're out here, rain doesn't stop us."

Watch ABC 17 News at 10 p.m.

The post Full capacity and tailgates return to Faurot Field for the season opener appeared first on ABC17NEWS .