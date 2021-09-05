CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full capacity and tailgates return to Faurot Field for the season opener

By Hannah Falcon
 6 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Thousands of Mizzou fans returned to Faurot Field Saturday for the first game of the season against Central Michigan. For the first time since 2019, the stadium allowed for full capacity and tailgating.

Saturday afternoon, 46,327 fans attended the game. Last year, only 25% capacity was allowed at Faurot Field.

Although COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, the university is still taking some precautions. Masks are not required, but they are strongly encouraged.

University of Missouri senior Logan Evans told ABC 17 crews he was disappointed when tailgating wasn't allowed last year.

"Last year we didn't get to do this and this year it's nice to finally have this back cause this is a fun part of college and I'm ready to see the tigers play," Evans said.

With so many aspects of their education changing this past year, several Mizzou students told ABC 17 crews they're relieved to have some things return to normal.

"It's been a rough year, obviously, covid," said MU student Joe Truley. "So now we're out here, rain doesn't stop us."

Boone County, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SportsZone Football Friday 2021: Week 3 scores

You can watch the game of the week, Capital City at Hickman, in the player below. Here are the scores from Week 3 of area high school football. Capital City (7) at Hickman (26) FHelias (35) at Battle (22) F Rock Bridge (49) at Jefferson City (34) F Boonville (40) at Southern Boone (14) F The post SportsZone Football Friday 2021: Week 3 scores appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Using Mizzou’s new mobile tickets

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou plays Central Michigan Saturday, and Faurot Field will be at full capacity for the first time since 2019. The university moved to a new digital ticket service. All tickets are digital this year; no more paper tickets. Now the only way to get into Faurot Field is with a mobile ticket. The post Using Mizzou’s new mobile tickets appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

