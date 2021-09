When he’s not starring in iconic Hollywood films and TV shows, Matthew McConaughey loves to bleed burnt orange for his Texas Longhorns. The actor’s an alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), graduating in 1993. Since then, McConaughey’s gotten super involved with the university and its football team. He became the Minister of Culture not too long ago and also teaches in the Moody College of Communication. He even moved his family down to Austin so they wouldn’t miss a single game.