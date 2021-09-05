CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yonkers, NY

Sinkhole opens up on Lake Avenue in Yonkers

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yf0BC_0bmxsGeH00

A sinkhole opened up in the middle of Lake Avenue in Yonkers Saturday.

The sinkhole appeared in the street between Park Avenue and Waring, directly across from Lennon Park.

Yonkers Police say the hole measures approximately 7-feet wide and about 14-feet deep.

Neighbors say they were shocked to see it.

There are no reports of injuries or property damage but the street is blocked off to traffic as a safety precaution.

Authorities fear that other sections of the street could collapse as well.

There is no word yet on how long the street will be closed or when the sinkhole will be fixed.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 12

News 12

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinkhole#Park Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy