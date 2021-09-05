Sinkhole opens up on Lake Avenue in Yonkers

A sinkhole opened up in the middle of Lake Avenue in Yonkers Saturday.

The sinkhole appeared in the street between Park Avenue and Waring, directly across from Lennon Park.

Yonkers Police say the hole measures approximately 7-feet wide and about 14-feet deep.

Neighbors say they were shocked to see it.

There are no reports of injuries or property damage but the street is blocked off to traffic as a safety precaution.

Authorities fear that other sections of the street could collapse as well.

There is no word yet on how long the street will be closed or when the sinkhole will be fixed.