NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

By Nate Bouda
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding rookie QB Trey Lance‘s finger injury, HC Kyle Shanahan explained that they want to take things slow with the injury to ensure he heals properly. “Anytime you’ve got a small chip, it could linger,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWire.com. “I hope it doesn’t. I’m hoping he’s back there next Monday. That’s the goal. He seems positive about it. And we have to be smart with it too. Sometimes when it’s a real little thing like that, it’s hard to believe it’s still hurt, but we have to make sure that he doesn’t go out there and have a setback right away on it too.”

