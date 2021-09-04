Ducks Click In Time To Avoid Upset

Entering Saturday, the Oregon football team had the two most recent Pac-12 championships in the rearview mirror, and a showdown with Ohio State looming farther up the highway. The immediate order of business was taking on Fresno State in the 2021 season opener. With fans in the Autzen Stadium stands for the first time since November 2019, they saw an uneven performance for three quarters capped by a stout finish on both sides of the ball for a 31-24 victory by the No. 11 Ducks over the Bulldogs.