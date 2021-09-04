Terps Take Down West Virginia, 30-24

COLLEGE PARK, MD – Big plays on both sides of the ball help Maryland take down West Virginia, 30-24, as the Terps won their home opener for the 16th consecutive time. Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 332 yards with three touchdowns. Both Dontay Demus Jr. and Rakim Jarrett had six catches and more than 100 yards receiving and a touchdown apiece. Tayon Fleet-Davis ran for 123 yards. The defense showed out as well with four turnovers gained and four sacks.