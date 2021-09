Oregon will kick off its 2021 football season on Saturday morning with a non-league tilt against Fresno State. The game will be carried on the Pac-12 Networks. Anticipation is certainly mounting for Oregon's season opener. Not only will it be the first game of the 2021 season, but it will be the first with fans in the stands since the end of the 2019 football season. More than that, the Duck fans can't wait to see a slew of recently signed star recruits who've yet to debut their talents. The list includes potential offensive stars like Troy Franklin, Trey Benson and Moliki Matavao to potential defensive ones like Justin Flowe, Dontae Manning and Bradyn Swinson.