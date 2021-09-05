Albany man killed after being hit by car, trapping him underneath in driveway

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after being hit by a car Friday night. According to a media release, the accident happened along Malone Drive in Albany. Investigators say a car was driving down Whiting Drive when they turned into a driveway along Malone Drive to park. Two other cars were parked nearby. Other people were trying to guide the car where to park when the driver somehow lost control, hitting the house and then hitting 46-year-old Alexander Terrell III, trapping him under the car. Terrell later died.