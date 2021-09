ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani isn’t going to get a chance to make up for the biggest blemish on his season. Ohtani’s right wrist, which was hit by a pitch on Saturday, was still sore enough on Monday that the Angels scratched him from his scheduled start on Tuesday against the New York Yankees. He was in the lineup to hit on Monday, and Manager Joe Maddon said he would continue to hit, despite the sore wrist.