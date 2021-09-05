CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

18-year-old injured in shooting near Shelby Farms, sheriff say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XNf4_0bmxnzkZ00
18-year-old injured after shooting near Shelby Farms, sheriff say 18-year-old injured after shooting near Shelby Farms, sheriff say (Jason Doly/iStock)

Memphis, TENN. — An 18-year-old is injured after a shooting that happened near Shelby Farms on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting near Shelby Farms in the area of Mullins Station road just about 5:30 p.m., police said.

Police said the teenager was taken to the hospital by a friend.

According to police, the teen is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the SCSO at 901-379-7625.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
60K+
Followers
64K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Shelby Farms#Memphis Police#Crimestoppers#Crimestoppers#Scso#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Mcdonald, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man crushed to death in freak accident in McDonald’s drive-thru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A driver died Wednesday in a freak accident while waiting for breakfast in the McDonald’s drive-thru line in Canada, investigators said. Vancouver police said the driver, whose identity has not been released, was paying for his meal at 5:30 a.m. when he dropped something outside his vehicle and tried to pick it up, the Bellingham Herald reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy