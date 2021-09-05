18-year-old injured in shooting near Shelby Farms, sheriff say
Memphis, TENN. — An 18-year-old is injured after a shooting that happened near Shelby Farms on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Officers responded to a shooting near Shelby Farms in the area of Mullins Station road just about 5:30 p.m., police said.
Police said the teenager was taken to the hospital by a friend.
According to police, the teen is in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the SCSO at 901-379-7625.
