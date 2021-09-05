18-year-old injured in shooting near Shelby Farms, sheriff say

18-year-old injured after shooting near Shelby Farms, sheriff say 18-year-old injured after shooting near Shelby Farms, sheriff say (Jason Doly/iStock)

Memphis, TENN. — An 18-year-old is injured after a shooting that happened near Shelby Farms on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting near Shelby Farms in the area of Mullins Station road just about 5:30 p.m., police said.

Police said the teenager was taken to the hospital by a friend.

According to police, the teen is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the SCSO at 901-379-7625.

