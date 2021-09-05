CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 191 Bonuses: Aspinall, Pimblett, McCann, Kim Pocket $50K

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Aspinall’s climb in the heavyweight division continued on Saturday, and it also included a $50,000 bonus for his efforts. Aspinall earned a “Performance of the Night” check thanks to his first-round stoppage of Sergey Spivak in the UFC Fight Night 191 co-main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. An elbow from the Team Kaobon product sent Spivak to the canvas, and Aspinall sealed his victory with follow-up punches 2:30 into Round 1.

www.sherdog.com

