As we prepare for Ted Lasso season 2 episode 7 on Apple TV+ next week, there are a couple of big twists that need to be addressed!. First and foremost, let’s get into the Bantr of it all. We’d all been led to assume that Ted was the secret man Rebecca was texting back and forth using the app — as it turns out, that is not the case! Instead, it is one of the team’s own players in Sam. Remember how Keeley encouraged a lot of Richmond’s players to get on board the app … and here we are. (There is actually a fun moment between the two of them in season 1, if you go back and watch Sam going into her office.)