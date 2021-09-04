Snake held at reptile zoo helps with COVID research

It’s not uncommon to see a sand tiger shark at a zoo or an aquarium, but breeding them in captivity is a rarity. Minnesota Zoo Aquarist Becky Duchild said sand tiger sharks are one of the most commonly seen shark species in zoos or aquariums because they’re highly adaptable to life in an aquarium. However, most of these captive sharks were caught in the wild. She only knows of two aquariums that have had success with breeding the sharks in captivity.