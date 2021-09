The Lebanon School District has not done nearly enough to address racism and other inequities in its institutions. For some, that may be a hard concept to accept; many of us who are privileged view these types of problems as things they have in “other” places, not here in the Upper Valley. In light of the many hours of community testimony calling for the removal of the school resource officer position, it would be fair to ask Superintendent of Schools Joanne Roberts: “Do Black lives matter to you?”