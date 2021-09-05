Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and more: these stars want to walk to the altar in 2021 – entertainment

• NFT marketplaces are not yet an Amazon equivalent. The trend around NFTs shows, among other things, that blockchain technology has more to do with Bitcoin & Co. The abbreviation stands for Non-Fungible Token, i.e. non-exchangeable tokens. In this capacity, the trend goods differ from cryptocurrencies, as The Verge writes. For example, if you swap one unit of an Internet coin for another, you get an identical good. Instead, NFTs are more like trading cards that are exchanged with one another and that differ from one another, the portal continues. Most NFTs are placed on an Ethereum blockchain, which in addition to the associated cyber currency Ether also supports the barter goods. But what exactly are these tokens about? The offers are varied and can include works of art and pieces of music, The Verge continues. It is only essential that these are digital goods. The purchased files become the property of the highest bidder, but their consumption is not only reserved for the buyer. As a rule, NFTs are publicly accessible, so only ownership of the file is acquired. The Verge compares NFT owners with museums that buy up works of art but still make them accessible to the masses.