Three Minutes – A Lengthening – Venice/Telluride 2021

By Danielle Solzman
solzyatthemovies.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Minutes – A Lengthening draws on 16mm color film shot in 1938 by David Kurtz before Nazis invaded Nasielsk’s Jewish community in Poland. The short documentary (69 minutes) is based on Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film by Glenn Kurtz. Throw in the remastering and all the fun that comes along but the footage is truly impressive. We see it so many times throughout the film to where it’s ingrained in us by the end. But anyway, this footage is the only footage in existence of Nasielsk before World War II started in 1939. We all know the history and appropriately, they delay it for as long as possible. But for the briefest three minutes, we see a Jewish community happy about being on camera. If only they knew what would become of Poland and denying their history with the Holocaust! This is another story for another time but it’s important to know about the Polish revisionism to history.

