Kate Winslet: Don’t get lazy!

After all, the competition is not sleeping either. “We live in a world where there are so many incredible actresses – it’s so exciting, but it also means that we all have to contribute,” says the 45-year-old. “You have to work hard and deliver in full every time. No matter how much experience I have, maintaining this high standard of work ethic is really important to me because I think the audience can see it – they know when you’re lazy, or haven’t learned your lines properly, or are performing half-heartedly. The audience has to be respected, because if they weren’t there, none of us would have a job. “