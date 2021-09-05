Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-09 03:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.7 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 26.8 feet today, and remain near these levels through Monday. It will then begin a slow fall to below flood stage by early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground.