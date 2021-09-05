Dodgers’ Mookie Betts happy to be playing pain-free again

SAN FRANCISCO — It wasn’t the first time Mookie Betts scored from first base on a double. But it might have been one of the most uplifting times. A handful of games into his return from a second trip to the Injured List with pain in his right hip, Betts led off the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday by drawing a walk. When Corey Seager doubled to right center two batters later, Betts flew around the bases, slid across home plate head first and came up smiling.