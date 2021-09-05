CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Boulder zucchini racers aim to squash their competition Saturday at Boulder Creek Hometown Festival

By Kelsey Hammon
Daily Camera
 6 days ago

Zucchinis may be notorious for livening up bread and salads, but Saturday the fruits were transformed into sleek vessels of speed for The Great Zucchini Race. The race took place as part of the 22nd annual Boulder Creek Hometown Festival. The festival kicked off Saturday and runs through Sunday and Monday in Central Park in Boulder. Besides zucchini racing, the festival includes arts and craft exhibitors, a food court, beer garden and live music.

