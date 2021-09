The Indians clearly won the Francisco Lindor trade with the Mets. If you’re a Mets fan, you’re probably not having a good time right now. Your franchise gave up a lot of pieces to get former Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor. Many thought Lindor was one of, if not the best shortstop in the MLB. That proved to be not the case, partly to his play. Lindor was once well known for is his “love” of fans, his big smile, and his even bigger swing. A player with consistency and power.