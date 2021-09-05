CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Strait Credits His Son With Getting Him Back Into Songwriting: Here’s Why

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
For years, George Strait avoided writing songs. However, that all changed thanks to some help from his son. Strait, known as “The King” for his domination of those coveted country music charts, tips his cowboy hat toward his son Bubba. George did an interview with Headline Country where he carefully details a specific regret. As many Strait fans know, he actually didn’t write a handful of the major hits that he performed.

