George Strait Credits His Son With Getting Him Back Into Songwriting: Here’s Why

If you’re a George Strait fan, you’ve seen “Pure Country.”. The 1992 film marked George Strait’s acting debut. For the film, Strait played Wyatt “Dusty” Chandler, a country music sensation. However, at the height of his fame, Dusty realizes he’s losing himself and decides to run away from it all for a while. He decides to shave, cut off his infamous ponytail and return to the small town where he grew up. While there he visits his grandmother and stops at one of the bars he used to play at before he hit it big. Later on, he meets tough yet sweet Harley Tucker, played by actor Isabel Glasser.